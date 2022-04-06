Robert Lewandowski and his 100 UEFA Champions League appearances at Bayern, Dortmund | UEFA Champions League

Robert Lewandowski continues to score at breakneck speed in the greatest of club competitions, after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, the third top scorer in UEFA Champions League history.

This season’s top scorer, with 12 goals, Lewandowski will be hoping to equalize his feat from 2019/20, when he won the competition with Bayern and finished at the top of the trigger with 15 goals.

Lewandowski surpassed it in 100 UEFA Champions League appearances

I’m very proud. I remember very well the time when I was watching the Champions League in front of the television at home. I always dreamed of playing in the UEFA Champions League and scoring in this competition. Today I played 100 matches and scored more than 80 goals. It means a lot to me. Every game is very special. These are matches that everyone watches all over the world and that’s a bonus…