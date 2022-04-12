Robert Lewandowski could be reunited with ex-Arsenal man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as Barcelona open talks on deal for Bayern Munich striker

Barcelona are in contact with Robert Lewandowski’s agent over a possible move to the La Liga giants this summer.

This is according to the Guardian journalist fabrizio romanoJoe says Barca boss Xavi – who has changed the club’s fortunes since being appointed in November – wants the superstar striker.

getty Lewandowski could be prepared to move to La Liga in the summer

It would see Lewandowski reunited with ex-Arsenal man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who played together under Jurgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund.

The former Gunner has been in exceptional form since arriving at Camp Nou with 10 goals in 14 games.

This puts Barca up the table and if they win their game in hand, there could be just nine…