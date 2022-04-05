Robert Maxwell’s secretary reveals he and daughter Ghislaine will answer the phone ‘meowing’

BBC viewers were left left after Robert Maxwell’s secretary revealed how he and Ghislain would greet each other by ‘meowing’ like cats in a new documentary.

Former Mirror Group secretary Carol Bragoli appeared on last night’s first episode of House of Maxwell, where she opened up about the media tycoon’s bizarre conversation with her daughter.

She recalled an uncomfortable conversation between the pair in which they ‘meow’ at each other for several minutes before engaging in any conversation.

Carol said the media mogul had ‘definitely a different relationship’ with Ghislaine than she had with her siblings, and that she was often found ‘running around the building’ as she pleased.