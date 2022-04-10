Robert Rojas: Fear due to coronary spasm after River Defender’s operation

Panic in Crorepati Complex Robert Rojas has surgery This Saturday morning at the Trinidad San Isidro Sanatorium after suffering last Wednesday right tibia and fibula fracture And, when everything started running along normal lines, it became known that the player He suffered coronary spasm between two and three hours after passing through the operating room. Fortunately, he was promptly compensated and is now stable and clear. But the wake-up call did not go unnoticed: this Sunday he will be subjected to a medical examination to find out the cause of the incident.

River Campus doctor Pedro Hansing operated on this Saturday and The procedure was performed normally and without complications, But the situation found hours later changed the situation…