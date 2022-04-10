Robert Rojas suffered a “coronary spasm” during surgery for a fractured tibia and fibula. River player was compensated and will remain hospitalized

River Plate Protector Robert Rojasso suffered this saturday “coronary spasm” after undergoing surgery for a Tibia and Fibula Fractures Caused by an Alianza Lima player from Peru in last Wednesday’s Copa Libertadores match.

According to River Plate sources, the complication—temporary contraction of the muscles of the wall of one of the arteries that send blood to the heart— This happened “two or three hours after the operation” at La Trinidad Sanatorium.of San Isidro.

After convulsions, 25-year-old Paraguayan player “She was compensated immediately” and “She is now clear and stable”While they conduct studies “to determine why the cramps occurred”, sources consulted …