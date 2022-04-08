Robert Watt authorizes controversial Tony Hollohan for second appointment to Trinity College

The decision to approve Dr Tony Holohan’s second appointment to Trinity College Dublin was made by the head of the Department of Health, Robert Watt, has been confirmed.
The department said in a statement that the decision was made “at the highest level”.
Under pressure about the specifics of the agreement, which would see Dr Holohan give up his position as chief medical officer, the department said it was in discussions with Trinity about who would pay Dr Holohan’s €187,000 per year salary when he Will start its work on 1st July.
Addressing the Orechtas health committee in his first public speech on the situation, Dr. Holohan said he has no intention of returning to the department as CMO or any other role.
“My acceptance to Trinity College Dublin means that I have agreed to leave my role …
