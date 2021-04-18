Robert Whittaker Handily Picks Kelvin Gastelum Apart To UD Victory At UFC Vegas 24

The UFC touches down on the Apex Middle in Las Vegas as soon as once more tonight, April 17, 2021, for UFC Vegas 24, the place high middleweight contenders Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum go to battle within the 5 spherical principal occasion.

These two had been scheduled for a 5 spherical conflict two years in the past at UFC 234, when Whittaker was the champion and Gastelum was difficult for the belt. Whittaker in fact pulled out the day of the bout, however they lastly get to face off towards each other tonight, most certainly for the No. 1 contendership at 185 lbs.

Since UFC 234, Whittaker has misplaced his belt to present champion Israel Adesanya by way of KO in spherical two, however rebounded with back-to-back unanimous choice victories over Darren Until and Jared Cannonier.

Gastelum alternatively has gone 1-3 since, dropping three-straight to Israel Adesanya (UD), Darren Until (SD), and surprisingly, Jack Hermansson (heel hook). That lone victory got here in his final struggle, the place he defeated Ian Heinisch by way of unanimous choice in February.

Proceed studying to see how this epic middleweight principal occasion went down:

Official End result: Robert Whittaker def. Kelvin Gastelum by way of unanimous choice (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

Spherical 1

Whittaker comes out mild on his ft as all the time, however Gastelum is cocked and loaded for the counter shot.

Whittaker lands a wonderful spherical kick to the pinnacle of Gastelum, however Gastelum simply ate it, earlier than consuming one other one. Whittaker then secures a physique lock journey and stays in Gastelum’s half guard till there have been about 20 seconds left, when Gastelum was in a position to work his approach again to his ft.

Spherical 2

Gastelum is doing an excellent job urgent ahead and touchdown his punches, however Whittaker can be doing an excellent job of constructing him miss a few of them.

Whittaker secures one other physique lock journey and results in Gastelum’s aspect management momentarily, till Gastelum popped himself again up. It will seem Whittaker is actually up after two.

Spherical 3

This has changed into a really entertaining, excessive stage struggle.

Whittaker is utilizing lovely footwork, head motion, and nasty counters, whereas Gastelum continues to press ahead and eat laborious photographs. Whittaker simply appears one or two steps forward, and additional continues to show he ought to be subsequent in line for a title shot.

Spherical 4

We’ll say this, that is actually the Gastelum that was about to be preventing for the world championship. He’s actually placed on a terrific efficiency, Whittaker’s simply too technical for him it appears. Gastelum needs it although, and he’s undoubtedly displaying it.

One factor that’s been very evident all through Whittaker’s profession, he’s extremely troublesome to defeat over the coarse of 5 rounds. He has too many abilities, it’s important to knock him out, and whereas Gastelum’s landed some laborious photographs on him, he hasn’t been ready to do this.

Spherical 5

Each of those males keep their tempo by spherical 5, which is simply fairly outstanding.

Gastelum simply doesn’t appear to be fast sufficient to catch Whittaker cleanly, like Whittaker’s been doing to him all through this struggle. Whittaker mixes issues up three minutes in with one other takedown, making it three-for-six on his makes an attempt.

Gastelum ultimately will get up, however will get taken again down, and the struggle ends with Whittaker in management on the mat.

You already know, Robert Whittaker was by no means a lot of a choice fighter earlier than, he typically knocked his opponents out till the previous few years right here. Up till his first title struggle, which was his first struggle with Yoel Romero, he solely had 4 choice victories in his profession.

Now his final 5 victories have come by way of choice, 4 of them unanimous. Simply an fascinating reality.

Brady Briggs

I turned a fan of fight sports activities after I was 12 years outdated. I used to be scrolling by the channels and landed upon versus, the place WEC was televised. Urijah Faber fought Jens Pulver for the second time that evening. That’s the primary struggle I noticed, and the struggle that obtained me hooked on the game. Since then, the game has grown so quickly, and my objective is to enlighten everybody on what’s happening within the sport at the moment.