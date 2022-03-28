Robert Williams has torn meniscus: where do the Celtics go from here?

The latest update on Robert Williams running this postseason raises concern for his ability to contribute to the Celtics’ title. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Williams suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee, which left him indefinitely isolated.

If treated conservatively without surgery, the meniscus tear takes about six to eight weeks to heal. The first round of the playoffs begins 19 days after the conclusion of the play-in tournament.

As Wojnarowski reports, Williams’ valuation will continue today. This will give more clarity on the severity of the injury and when he may be able to return.

As well as whether Williams needs surgery, the rate of her recovery, and her ability to play through the pain, how long do the Celtics live…