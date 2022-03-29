Robert Williams injury: Celtics big man has torn meniscus as reported

The Boston Celtics received some bad news on the injury front of Robert Williams on Monday morning.

Williams has torn the meniscus in his left knee and will miss “several weeks” at least, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Reported on Monday. Athletics Shams Charaniya First reported that Boston feared Williams had a meniscus tear, which could lead to an “indefinite absence”.

UPDATE (1:45PM ET): Celtics confirm Williams injury A “torn lateral meniscus.”

It is unclear what caused Williams’ injury, but the 24-year-old was ruled out of the game in the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday and was in “considerable pain”, head coach Ime Udoka said.

Williams will undergo further evaluation on Monday to determine the exact timetable, according to Wojnarowski.

