Robert Williams injury update: Celtics C position to enter 2022 NBA playoffs

Boston Celtics Fans have received positive news from head coach Ime Udoka about Robert Williams’ injury, but he will need to win a lot of games to take the field in the meantime. nba playoff,

Williams tore his meniscus against Minnesota Timberwolves on March 27 and missed the rest of the regular season. Williams is in his fourth season in the NBA and was having his best years as a pro. In 61 games, he averaged 10.0 points and 9.6 rebounds per game this year and is an excellent defender.

Robert Williams Injury Update

Williams underwent surgery to repair the knee injury, and Udoka said it was about 4-6 weeks before he could return to the floor. He said the Celtics are going into the postseason with the mindset Williams will be unavailable during the first…