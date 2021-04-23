LATEST

Roberto Martinez in the running for Tottenham Hotspur job?

Roberto Martinez in the running for Tottenham Hotspur job?

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez emerges as a candidate to turn into Tottenham Hotspur’s subsequent everlasting supervisor, in keeping with a report.

Spurs relieved Jose Mourinho of his duties earlier this week, with Ryan Mason positioned in short-term cost of the North London membership, who will face Manchester Metropolis within the EFL Cup closing this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao’s Marcelino and RB Leipzig’s Julian Nagelsmann have each been strongly linked with strikes to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in latest days.

In response to Sport/Foot Journal, Martinez has instructed his agent Zahavi pines to search out him a European membership after the completion of this summer time’s European Championships.

The report claims that Tottenham have emerged as potential suitors for the 47-year-old, who has beforehand managed Swansea Metropolis, Wigan Athletic and Everton.

Martinez has solely misplaced 4 of his 54 matches in command of Belgium, recording 42 wins within the course of, and he led the European nation to a third-place end on the 2018 World Cup.

