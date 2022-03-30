Robertson beats Allen’s fight to reach the semi-finals

Neil Robertson survived a serious fight with Mark Allen and booked his place in the semi-finals of the Kazoo Tour Championship with a 10–6 win at Landudno.

Robertson scored three centuries as he took a 7-0 lead and despite Allen snatching the last frame of the afternoon session, the victory for the Australian appeared to be a formality.

But when the pair returned, Allen dug deep, scraping the first three frames of the evening to reduce the deficit to 7-4 and give his opponent plenty to think about.

Robertson restored his four-frame advantage, but Allen went on to win the next two, including a hard-earned 70, to go within two frames of his best-19 bout.

Robertson’s mind must have wandered in last night’s encounter when John Higgins struck down 8-4 to sink UK…