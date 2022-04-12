Robin Carrolln and Sebastian Gainsborough Detail Soundtrack for New Movie The Northman

Composers Robin Carolan and Sebastian Gainsborough elaborate on their song music For Robert Eggers’ new film the northman, The soundtrack album is released digitally on 22 April. back lot music, The physical version will be released through sacred bones on 1 July. The soundtrack’s first offering is the new song “Storm at Sea / Yggdrasil,” which you can listen to below.

Robin Carolan is the founder of Tri Angle Records, and is best known for his work as Sebastian Gainsborough Weasel. In a statement, the musicians explained, “Robert wanted the world”. the northman For everything to feel harsh and uncomfortable, and for everything to feel like it was tinged with mud and dried blood, it was important to reflect on the score. ,

