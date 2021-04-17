LATEST

Robin Lehner records 16th career NHL shutout

Robin Lehner of Gothenburg, Sweden picked up his sixteenth profession Nationwide Hockey League shutout on Friday. He made 16 saves in a 4-0 Vegas Golden Knights win over the Anaheim Geese.

Lehner made six saves within the first interval, solely three saves within the second interval, and 7 saves within the third interval. It was a dominant efficiency by the Golden Knights, as they outshot the Geese 51-16. To place the Golden Knights’ dominance into perspective, one should notice that Vegas had extra photographs on aim within the second interval (23) than the Geese had in the complete recreation.

Six Geese gamers led the group with two photographs on aim every, however none of them might beat Lehner. They have been Max Jones of Rochester, MI, Derek Grant of Abbotsford, British Columbia, Adam Henrique of Brantford, Ontario, Rickard Rakell of Sundyberg, Sweden, Kevin Shattenkirk of New Rochelle, NY, and Jakob Silfverberg of Gavle, Sweden.

Offensively for the Golden Knights on Friday, they have been led by Chandler Stephenson of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, and Mark Stone of Winnipeg, Manitoba. Stephenson and Stone every had two factors, with Stephenson notching one aim and one help, whereas Stone picked up two assists. The opposite Golden Knights aim scorers have been William Karlsson of Marsta, Sweden, Brayden McNabb of Davidson, Saskatchewan, and Nicolas Roy of Amos, Quebec.

This was Lehner’s first shutout of the season. Whereas taking part in primarily as a backup goaltender to Marc-Andre Fleury of Sorel-Tracy, Quebec, Lehner has a document of 10 wins, one regulation loss, two losses in further time, a goals-against common of two.13, and a save share of .918. He missed six weeks earlier this season due to a concussion.

The Golden Knights in the meantime are comfortably in second place for the time being within the West Division. They’ve a document of 30 wins, 11 regulation losses, and two losses in further time for 62 factors. Vegas is just two factors again of the first-place Colorado Avalanche.

