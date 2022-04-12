Robinhood Adds Shiba Inu, Solana, Polygon and Compound to Its Crypto Offerings

Photo By: STRF/STAR MAX/IPX 2021 8/5/21 STRF/Star Max/IPX

This morning fintech trading platform Robinhood added four new crypto tokens, taking its total count to 11. The new offerings are high-flying Ethereum competitor Solana (SOL), dog-themed meme-coin Shiba Inu (SHIB), Ethereum scaling technology Polygon. MATIC), and the native decentralized finance token Compound (COMP).

SHIB rose nearly 25% an hour after the news, with a jump to the high single digits of another.

SHIB Was the Biggest Winner From This Morning’s Robinhood Announcement trading view

