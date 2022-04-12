Robinhood Adds Shiba Inu, Solana, Polygon and Compound to Its Crypto Offerings

Robinhood Adds Shiba Inu, Solana, Polygon and Compound to Its Crypto Offerings

This morning fintech trading platform Robinhood added four new crypto tokens, taking its total count to 11. The new offerings are high-flying Ethereum competitor Solana (SOL), dog-themed meme-coin Shiba Inu (SHIB), Ethereum scaling technology Polygon. MATIC), and the native decentralized finance token Compound (COMP).

SHIB rose nearly 25% an hour after the news, with a jump to the high single digits of another.

SPECIAL OFFER: For expert insight into the latest crypto and blockchain developments, crypto and equity model portfolios, and exclusive interviews subscribe today to research our premium …


Read Full News