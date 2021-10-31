The Roblox site went down on Friday night, and it hadn’t been restored by Sunday night.

Since Friday night, Roblox, a popular gaming app and platform, has been unavailable. Initially there was speculation that the outage stemmed from an external attack, but the company confirmed it was the result of an internal issue. It will be carrying out necessary maintenance work to restore Roblox shortly.

Roblox Is Down, Says the Cause Is an Internal Issue

As of early Saturday, the company confirmed the outage had nothing to do with any specific experiences or partnerships on their platform, as it posted on Twitter on Friday night to acknowledge the situation.

As a result of a player speculating that this outage had something to do with Roblox’s partnership with Chipotle, Roblox had to tweet this clarification. During the Halloween event in the game, which went live just before the outage, the chain is giving away $1 million (just under Rs. 7.5 crore) worth of free burritos.

The site was still unavailable on Sunday, but Roblox announced it had identified the underlying problem and was working to resolve it as soon as possible. Getting Roblox back up and running as soon as possible requires an engineering and maintenance effort, Roblox said in a tweet.

A recent update says that the problem has been identified, according to Roblox’s status page, but the service is still experiencing disruptions due to a “Major Player Drop”.

What is Roblox?

Statista measures Roblox users in Q2 of 2021 to have been 43,2 million, but many of them are children and teenagers. It flies under the radar sometimes compared to games like Fortnite or PUBG Mobile, despite being a massive platform that is probably familiar to anyone under 18. Sensor Tower recently reported that Roblox was the fifth most popular App Store purchase worldwide.

More than just a game, Roblox is a platform that users can use to create their own games and explore others’ creations. As a result, Roblox is always evolving. Through Robux, an in-game currency, users can also monetise the experiences they create.

As long as they have 100,000 Roux in their accounts, developers can monetise entire games with Robux, which can be withdrawn for real money. In turn, Roblox has become a thriving ecosystem with developers creating top-notch experiences as well as kids building party rooms for their friends.