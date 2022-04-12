Rocio Marengo announces that she will become a mother

image.png Rocio Marengo announced on her social network that she would become a mother

Also, actress Revealed in an interview with Revista Proto that walk the path of motherhood aloneDespite being in a relationship with Ricardo Forte’s brother since 2014. ,I want to be a mother and Don’t tie yourself to a man to be the father of my child, What I want from the partner I have is to be united by love”, “I think I can do it alone and I don’t need to bind myself. Altogether”, disclosed about his decision. And I add: ,I want to be free I don’t know if it sounds good, but I do, And I don’t need to explain myself to anyone. I want to be a mother, raise her, what…