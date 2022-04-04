Rock is America’s favorite music – not just among young people

Rock music is still the most popular music in America – not just among young people. While it is the clear favorite among Americans overall, adults under the age of 30 rank third behind hip hop and pop music.

When asked which of their favorite music is from a list of seven different music genres, rock was the top choice of 32% of Americans, followed by popular music (15%), hip hop or rap (14%), country/western (12%), Christian and gospel music (10%), R&B or soul (7%), classical (6%) and jazz (4%).

But for young adults, a style associated with the teenage rebellions of older generations holds less appeal. Only 17% of adults aged 18 to 29 chose rock as their favorite type of music. hip…