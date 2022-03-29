Rock legend Phil Collins bids a moving farewell on stage as he ends a half-century-long career

Phil Collins, both drummer and voice of the group Genesis, gave the final concert of their final tour on Saturday 26 March at the O2 Arena in London. The show ended with a long cheer from the audience: two other members of the group, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks, were literally physically supporting their sidekick for the final salute.

It’s such that 71-year-old Phil Collins can no longer rely on the strength of his back, his legs, or his arms, and so he leaves. Multiple health problems: dislocation of a vertebra in 2007 due to his position behind the drum for years, then nervous system deterioration in the wrist… He had surgery in 2009, played again and went again: vertebral dislocation , Total loss of feeling in the fingers.

In 2015, he underwent a new operation, and asked the doctor if he could go back on stage. Phil Collins never wanted to stop. He wanted…