Rock ‘n’ Roll singer Bobby Riddell dies at 79

Rock ‘n’ roll singer and actor Bobby Riddell, a teen idol in the 1950s and ’60s who starred in the hit film musical “Bye Bye Birdie” and recorded dozens of hits, has died in Pennsylvania, his website said. He was 79 years old.

Rydell died on Tuesday at a hospital in Abington from complications of non-Covid-19 related pneumonia, a statement on his website said.

Rydell rose to fame as an entertainer on Paul Whitman’s television show “Teen Club” in 1950. In 1959, his single “Kissin’ Time”, landed on Billboard’s Hot 100 hits and launched him to stardom. He sold over 25 million albums, giving him 34 Top 100 hits, the statement said.

Rydell started his film career with the 1963 hit musical film Bye Bye Birdie. He later starred in several films, television series and comedy shows…