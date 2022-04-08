Rock Varchar Encore: Seventh Day of Music on the Meadow in the Busy Festival Summer, Florence + The Machine Headlining

All the festival organizers are gearing up a gear after the forced corona silence and are expecting a lot of bang, as is evident from all kinds of new initiatives and festivals this summer. There will be an additional festival day under the hare on Sunday 26 June in the meadows of Werchter. Rock Werchter EncoreI am a one-day festival whose full poster will be clear next week. British band tops the bill Florence + The MachineLive Nation, the organizer of the concert, has announced. Florence + The Machines will release their fifth album, “Dance Fever”, on May 13. There will be live music on the Werchter Meadow on 26 June on two stages, the Main Stage and The Barn.