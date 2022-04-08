Rock Werchter Encore, a festival still in Werchter!

A newcomer among the “Rock Werchter” brand’s festivals, Encore will take place in one day on June 26.

Belgian

Another festival! Another Rock Wercher! The aptly named Rock Werchter Encore will take place on Sunday 26 June at Werchter (Logical) grounds a few days before Rock Werchter.

The Rock Werchter Encore will take place in two stages, the Main Stage and The Barn. The only known name and headliner at this time is Florence + The Machine. The first concert will start at 4 pm. Tickets for Rock Werchter Encore will be available for sale starting Thursday, April 14 at 10 a.m. ticketmaster.bay,