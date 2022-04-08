Rocket attack on Kramatorsk station in eastern Ukraine kills more than 30

Two rockets are said to have hit the station. For a few days now, thousands of civilians a day have been evacuated through the station. The same AFP journalist who had previously visited the station had seen hundreds of civilians at the time hoping to find a train to leave the city, now facing a massive Russian offensive in the east. Kramatorsk is in Donetsk province, but outside the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic controlled by pro-Russian separatist rebels.



According to the mayor of Kramatorsk, about 4,000 people were present at the station at the time of the attack. According to him, it will mainly pertain to women, children and the elderly. They are just trying to run away from the area. According to the head of the railway company, it was a “deliberate attack” on the station.

Ukrainian President Zelensky also expressed his displeasure: the Russians are “destroying a cynic …