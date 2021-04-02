Rocketry Movie (2021) | Cast | Songs | Teaser | Trailer | Release Date – Tech Kashif

Rocketry Movie: “Rocketry – The Nambi Effect” is an upcoming multilingual biopic movie written, directed, and performed by R Madhavan. Jointly produced by Tricolour Films, Varghese Moolan Pictures, and Saffron Ganesha Entertainment, Rocketry is a biopic based on the life of veteran ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan.
-
On the grand finale of the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4, actor turned politician Kamal Haasan has launched his new clothing company ‘KH House of Khaddar’. He said that he got the spark for this idea during his recent election campaign particularly after visiting the weavers of Kancheepuram. After looking at their difficulties especially after the lockdown, the actor decided to start a khadi branding company with many international designers and promote handloom products. Indian fashion costume designer Amritha Ram is also a part of the team. The official announcement of KH HOUSE OF KHADDAR has made on the final episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4.
Rocketry movie also features Simran Bagga, Rajit Kapur, Karthik Kumar in important roles. Shah Rukh Khan made a special appearance in the film (English, Kannada, and Hindi versions) while Suriya featured in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The film is slated to be released on Summer 2021.
The streaming rights of Madhavan’s Rocketry film were bagged by the leading ott platform Amazon Prime Video. According to sources, the film will stream online only after the theatrical release. Let’s wait for the official announcement.
|Director
|Madhavan
|Producer
|
|Screenplay
|Ananth Mahadevan
|Genre
|Biopic Movie
|Story
|Ananth Mahadevan
|Starring
|Madhavan
|Music
|Sam CS
|Cinematographer
|Sirisha Ray
|Editor
|Bijith Bala
|Production Company
|
|Release date
|Summer 2021
|Language
|
“Rocketry – The Nambi Effect” Movie Cast
- Madhavan as Nambi Narayanan
- Meena Nambi Narayanan as Simran Bagga
- Shah Rukh Khan as himself (English, Kannada, and Hindi versions)
- Suriya as himself (Tamil version, Telegu version, Malayalam Version)
- Muralidaran as Arunan
- Misha Ghoshal as Geeta Narayanan
- Ron Donachie as Col. Cleaver
- Phyllis Logan as Mrs. Cleaver
- Vincent Riotta as Luigi Crocco
- Bijou Thaangjam as Valley Guy
- Jagan
- Rajeev Ravindranathan as Param
- Sam Mohan as Unni
- Bhawsheel as Sartaj
- Shyam Renganthan as Shankar Narayanan
- Ramakrishna Dhakad as News reporter (English and Hindi versions)
- Karthik Kumar
Rocketry Tamil Trailer
Watch Rocketry Movie trailer video,
Rocketry Telugu Movie Trailer
Rocketry The Nambi Effect Telugu movie trailer,
Rocketry Hindi Movie Trailer
Watch Rocketry Hindi movie trailer full video,
Rocketry English Trailer
Watch the official trailer video Madhavan Rocketry movie (English),
Rocketry Malayalam Movie
Watch Rocketry malayalam movie trailer full video,
Rocketry Kannada Movie
Rocketry movie in Sandalwood. Watch Trailer,