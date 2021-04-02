Rocketry Movie (2021) | Cast | Songs | Teaser | Trailer | Release Date – Tech Kashif

LATEST

Rocketry Movie: “Rocketry – The Nambi Effect” is an upcoming multilingual biopic movie written, directed, and performed by R Madhavan. Jointly produced by Tricolour Films, Varghese Moolan Pictures, and Saffron Ganesha Entertainment, Rocketry is a biopic based on the life of veteran ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan.

Rocketry movie also features Simran Bagga, Rajit Kapur, Karthik Kumar in important roles. Shah Rukh Khan made a special appearance in the film (English, Kannada, and Hindi versions) while Suriya featured in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The film is slated to be released on Summer 2021.

The streaming rights of Madhavan’s Rocketry film were bagged by the leading ott platform Amazon Prime Video. According to sources, the film will stream online only after the theatrical release. Let’s wait for the official announcement.

Director Madhavan
Producer
  • Tricolour Films
  • Varghese Moolan Pictures
  • Saffron Ganesha Entertainment
Screenplay Ananth Mahadevan
Genre Biopic Movie
Story Ananth Mahadevan
Starring Madhavan
Music Sam CS
Cinematographer Sirisha Ray
Editor Bijith Bala
Production Company
  • Tricolour Films
  • Varghese Moolan Pictures
  • Saffron Ganesha Entertainment
Release date Summer 2021
Language
  • Tamil
  • English
  • Hindi
  • Telugu
  • Malayalam
  • Kannada
“Rocketry – The Nambi Effect” Movie Cast

  • Madhavan as Nambi Narayanan
  • Meena Nambi Narayanan as Simran Bagga
  • Shah Rukh Khan as himself (English, Kannada, and Hindi versions)
  • Suriya as himself (Tamil version, Telegu version, Malayalam Version)
  • Muralidaran as Arunan
  • Misha Ghoshal as Geeta Narayanan
  • Ron Donachie as Col. Cleaver
  • Phyllis Logan as Mrs. Cleaver
  • Vincent Riotta as Luigi Crocco
  • Bijou Thaangjam as Valley Guy
  • Jagan
  • Rajeev Ravindranathan as Param
  • Sam Mohan as Unni
  • Bhawsheel as Sartaj
  • Shyam Renganthan as Shankar Narayanan
  • Ramakrishna Dhakad as News reporter (English and Hindi versions)
  • Karthik Kumar

Rocketry Tamil Trailer

Watch Rocketry Movie trailer video,

Rocketry Telugu Movie Trailer

Rocketry The Nambi Effect Telugu movie trailer,

Rocketry Hindi Movie Trailer

Watch Rocketry Hindi movie trailer full video,

Rocketry English Trailer

Watch the official trailer video Madhavan Rocketry movie (English),

Rocketry Malayalam Movie

Watch Rocketry malayalam movie trailer full video,

Rocketry Kannada Movie

Rocketry movie in Sandalwood. Watch Trailer,

