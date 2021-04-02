Rocketry Movie Cast, Release Date, Story, Director & Trailer – Webseries World

Rocketry is an Indian biographical Drama multi-language movie based on the life of Nambi Narayanan. The movie is set to release in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada in all these languages. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is the debut of R.Madhavan as writer & director.
The trailer of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is released by Tricolour Films India on their Youtube channel yesterday. The exact release date of the Rocketry movie is not being unveiled by the makers but it will be releasing in summer 2021.
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect movie cast R.Madhavan, Simran Bagga, Shah Rukh Khan (Cameo), Suriya(Cameo).
Rocketry – The Nambi Effect Movie Story
In this Rocketry movie Madhavan is playing the role of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Nambi Narayanan. Head of ISRO’s cryogenics division, he was falsely accused of espionage and arrested in 1994.
The trailer presents Nambi Narayanan (played by Madhavan) as an ‘arrogant genius’ who wants to put India on the map when it comes to the commercial satellite market. The trailer showcases how his patriotism became his downfall and he was arrested for selling plans of India’s space programme to foreign countries. All charges against him were dismissed by the Supreme Court in 1998.
The trailer describes rocket scientist Nambi Narayanan as “an arrogant genius”, beautifully portrayed by R Madhavan. His dream was to help India make an impact in the commercial satellite market by bringing to life the rockets he was conceptualising. The trailer also gives a glimpse of Nambi Narayanan’s “genius” creations not only in home country but also in Scotland, France, Russia, among others and goes on to reveal he ditched NASA for ISRO – just one of the many patriotic gestures he made for India. “But what destroyed him was his patriotism,” says the trailer.
The second part of the trailer is the heart-wrenching story of when he was accused of transferring confidential documents on India’s space programme to foreign countries in 1994. Nambi Narayanan was arrested in Kerala that year and he spent close to two months in jail. The Central Bureau of Investigation dismissed charges against him in 1996 and two years later the Supreme Court also cleared his name.
In this movie we can see that small cameo of Shahrukh Khan. The trailer of the movie is looking very good.
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Movie Details
|Title
|Rocketry – The Nambi Effect
|Cast
|R. Madhavan, Simran Bagga, Shah Rukh Khan (Cameo), Rajit Kapur, Misha Ghoshal, Ron Donachie, Phyllis Logan, Vincenzo Ricotta, Bijou Thaangjam
|Genre
|Biography
|Writer & Director
|R. Madhavan
|Produced by
|Sarita Madhavan, R. Madhavan, Varghese Moolan & Vijay Moolan
|Release Date
|Summer 2021
|Available In
|Theaters near you
|Language
|English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada
|Country
|India