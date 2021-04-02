ENTERTAINMENT

Rocketry Movie Cast, Release Date, Story, Director & Trailer – Webseries World

Avatar
By
Posted on
Rocketry Movie
Rocketry Movie

Rocketry is an Indian biographical Drama multi-language movie based on the life of Nambi Narayanan. The movie is set to release in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada in all these languages. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is the debut of R.Madhavan as writer & director.

The trailer of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is released by Tricolour Films India on their Youtube channel yesterday. The exact release date of the Rocketry movie is not being unveiled by the makers but it will be releasing in summer 2021.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect movie cast R.Madhavan, Simran Bagga, Shah Rukh Khan (Cameo), Suriya(Cameo).

Related Posts

Contents hide
1 Rocketry – The Nambi Effect Movie Story
2 Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Movie Details
3 Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Movie

Rocketry – The Nambi Effect Movie Story

In this Rocketry movie Madhavan is playing the role of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Nambi Narayanan. Head of ISRO’s cryogenics division, he was falsely accused of espionage and arrested in 1994.

Rocketry The Nambi Effect Movie

The trailer presents Nambi Narayanan (played by Madhavan) as an ‘arrogant genius’ who wants to put India on the map when it comes to the commercial satellite market. The trailer showcases how his patriotism became his downfall and he was arrested for selling plans of India’s space programme to foreign countries. All charges against him were dismissed by the Supreme Court in 1998.

The trailer describes rocket scientist Nambi Narayanan as “an arrogant genius”, beautifully portrayed by R Madhavan. His dream was to help India make an impact in the commercial satellite market by bringing to life the rockets he was conceptualising. The trailer also gives a glimpse of Nambi Narayanan’s “genius” creations not only in home country but also in Scotland, France, Russia, among others and goes on to reveal he ditched NASA for ISRO – just one of the many patriotic gestures he made for India. “But what destroyed him was his patriotism,” says the trailer.

The second part of the trailer is the heart-wrenching story of when he was accused of transferring confidential documents on India’s space programme to foreign countries in 1994. Nambi Narayanan was arrested in Kerala that year and he spent close to two months in jail. The Central Bureau of Investigation dismissed charges against him in 1996 and two years later the Supreme Court also cleared his name.

In this movie we can see that small cameo of Shahrukh Khan. The trailer of the movie is looking very good.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Movie Details

Title Rocketry – The Nambi Effect
Cast R. Madhavan, Simran Bagga, Shah Rukh Khan (Cameo), Rajit Kapur, Misha Ghoshal, Ron Donachie, Phyllis Logan, Vincenzo Ricotta, Bijou Thaangjam
Genre Biography
Writer & Director R. Madhavan
Produced by Sarita Madhavan, R. Madhavan, Varghese Moolan & Vijay Moolan
Release Date Summer 2021
Available In Theaters near you
Language English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada
Country India

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Movie

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
466
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
443
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
424
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
424
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
421
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
417
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
394
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
384
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
382
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
364
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top