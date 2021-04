Rocketry The Nambi Effect Cast Crew, Actors, Trailer, Full Wiki And More To Know

Watch out R Madhavan’s Rocketry The Nambi Effect movie cast and crew, actors, actresses names, official trailer video, full wiki below. The film will be released in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

Rocketry The Nambi Effect Cast And Crew

Here are the actors names of Rocketry The Nambi Effect film:

1] R Madhavan as Nambi narayanan

2] Simran Bagga as Meena Nambi Narayanan

3] ShahRukh Khan as himself (English, Kannada and Hindi versions)

4] Syria as himself (Tamil version, Telegu version, Malayalam Version)

5] Rajit Kapur as Vikram Sarabhai (English, Kannada and Hindi versions)

6] Ravi Raghavendra as Vikram Sarabhai (Tamil version, Telegu version, Malayalam Version)

7] Misha Ghoshal as Geeta Narayanan

8] Phyllis Logan as Mrs. Cleaver

9] Muralidaran as Arunan

10] Ron Donachie as Col. Cleaver

12] Vincent Riotta as Luigi Crocco

13] Thaangjam as Valley Guy

14] Jagan

15] Rajeev Ravindranathan the Param

16] Sam Mohan as Unni

17] Bhawsheel as Sartaj

18] Shyam Renganthan as Shankar Narayanan

19] Ramkrishana Dhakad as News reporter (English and Hindi versions)

Know more About Rocketry The Nambi Effect R Madhavan Movie

Movie Title: Rocketry The Nambi Effect (Hindi), Rocketry: Nambi Vilaivu (Tamil)

Based On: The life of Nambi narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was accused of espionage

Written And Directed by: R Madhavan

Produced by: Madhavan, Varghese Moolan, Vijay Moolan

Production companies: Tricolour Films Varghese Moolan Pictures

Distributed by: Red Chillies Entertainment (Hindi Version)

Languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada

Rocketry The Nambi Effect Video Trailer

The trailer videos of this film were released in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam languages. Watch movie trailers in Hindi, Tamil, and English languages. You can watch all languages trailers on Tricolor Film’s Youtube Channel.

Watch the Rocketry Hindi trailer video below:

Watch Rocketry Tamil trailer video below:

