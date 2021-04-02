Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and the Plot – The Miracle Time

ENTERTAINMENT

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect


Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and the Plot

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is a biographical film. The story of the film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan.

Nambi Narayanan is a former scientist of the Indian Space Research Center – ISRO, and he is a former aerospace engineer of the same. He was accused of infiltration or espionage. We will see the complete story of Nambi Narayanan.

The film’s teaser arrived in October 2018, and the trailer of the film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was released yesterday, on 1st April 2021.

The cast and crew of the upcoming Indian film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect includes Madhavan as Nambi Narayanan, Simran as Meena Nambi Narayanan, Shah Rukh Khan as a Journalist in Hindi, Kannada, and English versions, Suriya as a Journalist in Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil versions, Ravi Raghavendra as Vikram Sarabhai in Telugu and Tamil versions, and Rajit Kapur as Vikram Sarabhai in Hindi and English version.

It also includes Muralidharan as Arunan, Misha Ghoshal as Geeta Narayanan, Ron Donachie as Col. Cleaver, Phyllis Logan as Mrs. Cleaver, Vincent Riotta as Luigi Crocco, Bijou Thaangjam as Valley Guy, Jagan, Rajeev Ravindranathan as Param, Sam Mohan as Unni, Bhawsheel as Sartaj, Shyam Renganthan as Shankar Narayanan and Ramkrishana Dhakad as a News Reporter in Hindi and English Version.

Madhavan directed the film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Madhavan, Varghese Moolan, and Vijay Moolan produced it. Sam C. S. composed the music in the film.

Sirsha Ray did the cinematography, and Bijith Bala completed the editing of the film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

The film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was made under Tricolour Films and Varghese Moolan Pictures. Red Chillies Entertainment distributed it.

The release date of the film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will soon announce, but it is confirmed that the film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will be released in Summer 2021. It will be released in six different languages such as Tamil, English, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Let’s watch the trailer of the film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

