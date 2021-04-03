Rocketry: The Nambi Effect trailer leaked at Moviezwap – The Miracle Time

ENTERTAINMENT

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect trailer leaked at Moviezwap:

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect trailer released, Shah Rukh Khan appeared on the big screen after two and a half years in R Madhavan’s film

This week, the trailer for the upcoming film Rocketeer The Nambi Effect, directed by actor Radha Madhavan, has gotten to fan’s attention. In the trailer, we get a glimpse of the amazing acting of R Madhavan. Most interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in the film, in whose glimpse we can also watch the film trailer.

Watching the trailer, you’ll get a good feeling about the character of Nambi Narayanan. The trailer opens with Shah Rukh Khan in the role of an interviewer conducted by Madhavan about his character, Nambi Narayanan, through the changing decades from his youth to old age, which results in an awesome transformation that leaves us in awe.

The film is adorned with these stars

The film was shot in Scotland, France, and Russia, in addition to some Indian locations, as well. In addition to Madhavan, Simran and Ravi Raghavendra have also been included in important roles in the film.

The biggest thing to watch out for will be the cameo by actor Surya, along with Rajit Kapoor, Jagan, Ron Donachie, Misha Ghoshal. Additionally, Rajit Kapoor has also done special roles in the film.

Apart from Hindi, the film is going to be released in these languages, Madhavan spent three years in the film

Besides Hindi, people have been waiting for this film since the release of the film has been made in Hindi, English, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. It took Madhavan three years of his life in order to tell this story of famed space scientist Nambi Narayanan.

