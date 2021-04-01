Rocketry The Nambi Effect Trailer: Look What Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Suriya Says About it

LATEST

Written and directed by R Madhavan’s directional debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect movie trailer out now. The movie is a biopic of Indian scientist and aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan. The trailer is getting an amazing response from the critics and audience. Look what actors Priyanka Chopra, Suriya and Hrithik Roshan say about Rocketry The film trailer.

Actor Madhavan is about to debut in direction with a Rocketry movie which is based on an Indian scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Nambi narayanan who was accused of espionage. Its trailer is now released on April 1st. The trailer looks really amazing to watch.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan talked about the trailer video tweeted, ” They say all good things take time.. I call it the Maddy effect! This MAD cinema lover turns director, writer, and story teller. Don’t miss out this flight of #Rocketrythefilm, guys. Enjoy the trailer.

While the actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas also talked about it and stated, “Maddy! You maverick… trust you to pick such an intriguing subject to produce, write, direct and act in! ‘Rocketry’ looks amazing… all the very best my friend.

South star Syria said, “Mind-blowing!!! Amazed and in awe with what you have pulled off with so much passion! Madhavan, I feel fortunate n proud to have been a part of this Gem!”

In case, if you haven’t watched Rocketry Film Trailer Video yet then here is it:

Written and helmed by R Madhavan Rocketry: The Nambi Effect film is produced under the banner Tricolour Films and Varghese Moolan Pictures. The film was shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and English, with the Tamil version titled Rocketry: Nambi Vilaivu. the film will have R Madhavan, Simran Bagga, Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, Rajit Kapur, Misha Ghoshal, Muralidharan, Phyllis Logan, and among others in the cast.

Talking about S Nambi Narayanan, he is an Indian scientist and aerospace engineer and Padma Bhushan award winner. As a senior official at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), he was in charge of the cryogenics division. In 1994, he was falsely charged with espionage and arrested. The charges against him were dismissed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April 1996 and the Supreme Court of India declared him not guilty in 1998. He was awarded India’s third highest civilian award, the Padma Bhushan, in 2019.

Rocketry The Nambi Effect will be release in English, Hindi, Tamil languages. There will also made a Malayalam version of the movie. Its release date is not confirmed yet.

