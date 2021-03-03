Rocking Star’s Old TMT to Expect KGF 2? – TheMiracleTech

ENTERTAINMENT

Yash was a popular actor in the Kannada film industry before KGF. But KGF became the biggest blockbuster of Yash’s career and for the Kannada film industry too, Yash became super popular all over the country.

Their KGF Chapter 2 is set for release soon and the teaser has also thrilled fans of the first chapter. Amidst these promotions and promotions for KGF 2, Yash has another film coming out.

Yash’s 2014 film Gajakesari is releasing in Telugu on 5 March. Yash will appear in two roles in the film, one as Krishna and the other as Bahubali. Rebirth plays Yash in an active role and the trailer bears many similarities to the famous Magadheera in Telugu.

With the release of KGF 2 in July, Gajakesari may not impress Telugu audiences, but producers promoting it as a film after KGF are something that fans of KGF and Yash are not liking. It cannot affect expectations on KGF 2 and neither the hero himself promotes the film Gajakeshari. We have to see how the producers of the film make quick money on Gajkesari between the first and second part of KGF.

The same happened with Tamil superstars Surya and Vikram’s earlier films when their films Ghajini and Aparachithudu were successful here. But none of them worked as expected.

