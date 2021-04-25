Rockstar DCP & Salman Khan Reunite “Seeti Maar” Song Official Video Clips For Whatsapp Status

The music director and the famous person have but once more collaborated for the “seeti maar” track as they already did it in the course of the time of ‘Prepared’ for the track “Dhinka Chika” and it looks as if the duo create an entertaining track at any time when they cross one another’s path and so they have but once more come again with an electrifying and entertaining track which has taken over the Youtube by storm because the track is at the moment streaming and the viewership is off the charts for the track, they’ve but once more delivered as they collaborated with one another for one more film.

Fairly well-known musician, artist and singer Devi Sri Prasad who’s also called Rockstar DSP who made the primary chart buster with Salman Khan on the time of READY when the “DHINKA CHIKA” track was launched which remains to be being cherished by the followers because the viewership of the track hold getting increasingly more with each passing yr and we count on the identical to occur for this track as it’s already breaking information.

The artist has acknowledged in an interview that Salman sir has all the time praised his work and when he realized that Prabhu Deva is the director of the film which made him really feel honored to work for them and he was fairly obliged with the chance and considers himself lucky sufficient that such influential individuals are praising his work and desires to work with him