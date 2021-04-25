ENTERTAINMENT

Rockstar DCP & Salman Khan Reunite “Seeti Maar” Song Official Video Clips For Whatsapp Status

Avatar
By
Posted on
Rockstar DCP & Salman Khan Reunite “Seeti Maar” Song Official Video Clips For Whatsapp Status

The music director and the famous person have but once more collaborated for the “seeti maar” track as they already did it in the course of the time of ‘Prepared’ for the track “Dhinka Chika” and it looks as if the duo create an entertaining track at any time when they cross one another’s path and so they have but once more come again with an electrifying and entertaining track which has taken over the Youtube by storm because the track is at the moment streaming and the viewership is off the charts for the track, they’ve but once more delivered as they collaborated with one another for one more film.

Fairly well-known musician, artist and singer Devi Sri Prasad who’s also called Rockstar DSP who made the primary chart buster with Salman Khan on the time of READY when the “DHINKA CHIKA” track was launched which remains to be being cherished by the followers because the viewership of the track hold getting increasingly more with each passing yr and we count on the identical to occur for this track as it’s already breaking information.

The artist has acknowledged in an interview that Salman sir has all the time praised his work and when he realized that Prabhu Deva is the director of the film which made him really feel honored to work for them and he was fairly obliged with the chance and considers himself lucky sufficient that such influential individuals are praising his work and desires to work with him

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
58
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
56
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
53
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
50
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
50
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
48
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
47
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
47
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
46
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top