Rockstar Show Zee Tamil 9th May 2021 Today’s Episode: Contestants Performance Updates!

The most famous Tamil singing reality show “Rockstar” is presented with the most talented and sensational contestants to take the audiences on a musical journey. In this article, we will share the details of today’s episode that what audiences will be going to witness but one thing we can assure that the viewers will listen to the very sensational and soothing voices of the contestants. So without wasting further time let’s see what will be going to happen in today’s episode. All the contestants are ready with their voices to give thrilling singing performances for entertainment purposes as well as to attain their position.

The viewers will see a lot of fun and frolic on the stage of the show and the judges will see having a lot of fun and enjoying in this episode. The show is hosted by popular Indian celebrities like RJ Vijay and Kiki. The show having talented contestants from India fighting it out amongst themselves to recreate their fame and change from a “Star” to a “Rockstar”. The judges of the show are Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), Srinivas, and Mano.

The promo of the show is grabbing the attention of the viewers which is clearly indicating that a lot of fun and frolic is waiting for the audiences. In the promo, the host of the show is addressing the contestants asks them to perform a small dance act with a prop. The two contestants show the dance performance while wearing the prop and both are really looking cute. The rest of the contestants and judges are enjoying their act.

The contestants who are currently performing on the stage are as follow:-

Rahul Nambiar

Ranjith govind

Bamba Bakya

Satyan

Mahalingam

Priya Hemesh

Ramya NSK

Chinnaponnu

Vinaitha

Aishvarrya Suresh

Today’s episode of the show promises a lot of fun and entertainment to their audience and the images of the upcoming episode are flaunting all over the internet. The images are clearly showing that a lot of craziness is going to happen on the stage which gives the laughter riots to everyone. So readers be a part of this episode and watch it on Zee Tamil Channel at 7:30 PM and stay tuned with us for more such updates.