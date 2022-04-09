Rodrigo Noya and Nicolas Maix face off in an elimination duel at El Hotel de los Famosos

Rodrigo Noya and Nico Maix meet in an elimination duel at El Hotel de los Famoso

In another week of high voltage, famous hotel Defined third ended this Friday. reality they lead Carolina pumpita Ardohain You Leandro Chino leunis A new duel ensued, with two actors coming face to face who started their way on television from a very young age and with very different profiles. on the one hand, east floricenta nicholas mikes, in its first week on reality. in the second, former agrandaditos Rodrigo NoyaOne of the highest-profile contestants that earned him love and hate within his game of nexus and betrayal program.

First in H’s duel was Nicolas, who lost the Maze Challenge in a…