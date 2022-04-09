Rodrigo Noya’s emotion while talking to his sister by video call at El Hotel de los Famosos: “I love you”

before tackling nicholas mikes in removing famous hotel, Rodrigo Noya He got a surprise call from his sister Augustina, who gave him strength for this difficult phase of the game.

Inspired by the occasion, Rodrigo couldn’t help but shed tears while talking to a loved one set in Spain.

,She is my sister. I love you”, he managed to say with tears in his eyes, seeing that the pill he had given her Carolina “Pumpita” Ardohain Augustine was present. “I’m going to go to an elimination game with Nico,” he said.

“I wanted to talk to you. I hope you’re as competitive as ever and Don’t be mad like you get mad when you lose. I hope you are calm. Goodbye dear…