LATEST

Rodrygo climbs Real Madrid to the round of 16 in the King’s Cup with great difficulty

Posted on

T + t- normal size

Real Madrid qualified, with great difficulty, for the round of 16 in the King’s Cup of Spain, after defeating its host, second-class competitor, Caserinho, 1-0 yesterday, Tuesday, in the round of 32.

The Valencia and Villarreal teams also qualified for the round of 16, after both of them achieved a victory away from home, as Valencia beat its host Lanucia 3-0, and Villarreal beat its host Cartagena 5-1.

Espanyol narrowly advanced to the next round with its marathon victory over its guest Celta Vigo 3/1, after extra time, and Levante also qualified for the round of 16 by defeating its guest Getafe 3/2 in the last moments.

Sporting Gijon also qualified for the round of sixteen by defeating its guest, Rayo Vallecano, 2-0, and Atletico Ceuta joined the qualifiers for the next round by defeating its guest, Elche, 1-0.

And at Prince Philip Stadium, Brazilian Rodrigo led the royal club to victory over its host, Caserinho, with a goal he scored in the 69th minute.

And at the Camilo Cano Olympic Stadium, the three goals for Valencia came through Justin Kluivert in the third minute, Elix Moriba in the 31st minute, and Hugo Duro in the 72nd minute.

And at the Cartagena stadium, Pablo Vazquez advanced with a goal for the landowners in the 39th minute, but Villarreal responded with five goals that carried the signature of Alejandro Baina Rodriguez, Arnaut Groenefeld, Jose Luis Morales, Samuel Chukwueze, and Etienne Kabwe in the 49th, 56th, 61st, 85th and 90th minutes.

Print
Email




Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

411
LATEST

Mbappe and Hakimi.. a distinguished friendship separated by the World Cup final – Kuwora
354
LATEST

A historic record for stationed in the World Cup – Koura
339
LATEST

Installing 4 giant screens to watch the match between Morocco and Portugal in the various arenas of Agadir – the Moroccan depth
best iphone editing best iphone editing
300
LATEST

These apps are best for editing photos/videos on iPhone
288
LATEST

"all my life".. The first comment from Harry Kane on the missed penalty kick in the World Cup – AlHadath event
284
LATEST

World Cup 2022: An expected confrontation between France and Morocco .. and Argentina sets a date with Croatia • France 24 – France 24 / FRANCE 24 English
277
LATEST

Portugal players: “Messi’s conspiracy” is the reason for our exit from the World Cup
273
LATEST

Moroccan street expectations for the outcome of the quarter-final match between Morocco and Portugal – Moroccan depth
273
LATEST

Turki Al-Sheikh announces a huge financial prize for whoever predicts the winning team at the World Cup in Qatar
268
LATEST

Messi is in the eye of the storm.. “an expected decision” due to the events of the Netherlands match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Categories

Contact Us

1612 Menlo Ave Los Angeles, CA 90006

Contact Number:
Phone: +(1) 721-205-3432

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top