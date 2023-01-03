Rodrygo climbs Real Madrid to the round of 16 in the King’s Cup with great difficulty

T + t- normal size

Real Madrid qualified, with great difficulty, for the round of 16 in the King’s Cup of Spain, after defeating its host, second-class competitor, Caserinho, 1-0 yesterday, Tuesday, in the round of 32.

The Valencia and Villarreal teams also qualified for the round of 16, after both of them achieved a victory away from home, as Valencia beat its host Lanucia 3-0, and Villarreal beat its host Cartagena 5-1.

Espanyol narrowly advanced to the next round with its marathon victory over its guest Celta Vigo 3/1, after extra time, and Levante also qualified for the round of 16 by defeating its guest Getafe 3/2 in the last moments.

Sporting Gijon also qualified for the round of sixteen by defeating its guest, Rayo Vallecano, 2-0, and Atletico Ceuta joined the qualifiers for the next round by defeating its guest, Elche, 1-0.

And at Prince Philip Stadium, Brazilian Rodrigo led the royal club to victory over its host, Caserinho, with a goal he scored in the 69th minute.

And at the Camilo Cano Olympic Stadium, the three goals for Valencia came through Justin Kluivert in the third minute, Elix Moriba in the 31st minute, and Hugo Duro in the 72nd minute.

And at the Cartagena stadium, Pablo Vazquez advanced with a goal for the landowners in the 39th minute, but Villarreal responded with five goals that carried the signature of Alejandro Baina Rodriguez, Arnaut Groenefeld, Jose Luis Morales, Samuel Chukwueze, and Etienne Kabwe in the 49th, 56th, 61st, 85th and 90th minutes.





Follow the sports statement via Google News