Roger Daltrey opens up about Jimi Hendrix’s final days

The Who singer Roger Daltrey has revealed details about what happened over the weekend before famed American guitarist Jimi Hendrix was found dead in London at the age of 27.

British rock legend Daltrey told comedian Romesh Ranganathan, “No one knows about it, but me and three others who are still alive” in his new TV series.

Romesh Ranganathan’s wrong investigation Comedians on BBC Two will trace the lives and mysterious deaths of some of the world’s cultural figures.

Ranganathan attempts to solve the death of guitarist Hendrix, whose body was found in a Notting Hill flat in September 1970.

Controversy has engulfed the decades following the death of the American musician, who was from an apparent drug overdose, with conspiracy theories and rumors about suicide…