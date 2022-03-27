Roger Daltrey reveals exclusive details on Jimi Hendrix’s final days

The Who star Roger Daltrey has revealed details about what happened over the weekend before famed guitarist Jimi Hendrix was found dead at the age of 27.

British rock legend Daltrey told comedian Romesh Ranganathan, “No one knows about it, but me and three others who are still alive” in his new TV series.

Comedians will trace the lives and mysterious deaths of some of the world’s cultural figures in Romesh Ranganathan’s misogyny on BBC Two. Ranganathan attempts to solve the death of guitarist Hendrix, whose body was found in a Notting Hill flat in September 1970. Controversy has surrounded him in the years since his death, which was from an apparent drug overdose, with conspiracy theories and foul-mouthed rumors about suicide. Daltrey said: …

