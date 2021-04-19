Roger Federer intends to play at French Open

The Swiss received at Roland Garros in 2009.

Roger Federer has introduced his intention to play on this yr’s French Open. The 20-time grand slam winner is at present easing himself again into motion after a protracted lay-off following knee surgical procedure. Federer, 39, returned to event play after 14 months out in final month’s Qatar Open.

Hello everybody!Glad to let you realize that I’ll play Geneva🇨🇭 and Paris 🇫🇷. Till then I’ll use the time to coach. Cannot wait to play in Switzerland once more. ❤️🚀 – Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 18, 2021

He has not performed competitively since however he’s now concentrating on the Geneva Open in Could, adopted by the subsequent main of the yr at Roland Garros.

Federer tweeted: “Glad to let you realize that I’ll play Geneva and Paris. Till then I’ll use the time to coach. Cannot wait to play in Switzerland once more.”

The French Open, which Federer received in 2009, is because of start on Could 30.