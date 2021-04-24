Roger Goodell will be allowed to awkwardly hug players at the 2021 NFL Draft

The COVID-19 pandemic altered the best way we did so many issues in 2020. Take, as an example, the 2020 NFL Draft, which was performed just about with each participant, coach, analyst, and NFL employees member in their very own areas and bubbles. Whereas the top end result was not almost as awkward because it may have been, it did rob us of one of many draft’s most quintessential moments, the Roger Goodell Hug and/or Handshake, which he historically doles out after asserting a participant has been drafted they usually be part of him on the stage. Typically one of the vital delightfully awkward moments of any draft 12 months, the pandemic one way or the other discovered a method to make it much more cringe.

Goodell discovered a method to make his hugs much more awkward pic.twitter.com/oyTC2Uipog — Patrick Clay (@patrickclayTV) April 24, 2020

However excellent news! Whereas we’d not be again to the normal feel and appear of the NFL Draft in 2021, we’re getting Roger Goodell Hugs & Handshakes again.

GIF: Danny Shelton & Roger Goodell missed a bit on the handshake to begin pic.twitter.com/Rp1LIxZtLT — The Cauldron (@TheCauldron) May 1, 2015

As NFL Community Insider Ian Rapoport first reported, Goodell has been totally vaccinated he’ll “be allowed to offer his well-known hugs whereas greeting gamers.” That presumably additionally consists of any elaborate handshakes and different greetings other than hugs that Goodell has taken half in over time, together with getting lifted up off the bottom.

Roger Goodell is actually feeling the love from Danny Shelton’s bear hug. http://t.co/UPPPVLyvlm pic.twitter.com/HTi3N0o9RW — Sporting Information (@sportingnews) May 1, 2015

The custom is alleged to have began in 2010 when Gerald McCoy walked onto the draft stage and wrapped his arms round Goodell, making a heartwarming second that the commissioner and the league love attempting to duplicate, with various levels of success.

It needs to be famous that solely 13 prospects are scheduled to attend the draft subsequent week in Cleveland and Rapoport additionally mentioned that interactions with Goodell will stay “transient however unscripted.” It won’t be a lot, however gathering round collectively to observe Roger Goodell be awkward whereas all of us make enjoyable of him on Twitter is precisely the type of therapeutic that all of us want proper now.

