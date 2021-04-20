LATEST

Roger Huerta and Brandon Girtz among nine fighters released from Bellator

Avatar
By
Posted on
Sidney Outlaw, Bellator 234

Roger Huerta is now not a member of Bellator.

In keeping with MMAJunkie, Huerta is amongst 9 fighters which have been launched from the promotion. Huerta was as soon as thought-about one of many high fighters early on in his profession, however for various causes, he by no means panned out. In keeping with the report, it’s unsure if all these 9 fighters have been launched, or simply didn’t re-sign.

Contents hide
1 Roger Huerta
2 Brandon Girtz
3 Proceed Studying

Roger Huerta

Roger Huerta is 24-13 and one No Contest and is on a four-fight dropping streak. Final outing, he suffered a TKO loss to Chris Gonzalez again at Bellator 255. His different three losses got here to Sidney Outlaw, Patricky Freire, and Benson Henderson. Earlier than signing with the Bellator once more, he was on a two-fight profitable streak after choosing up a win at Phoenix FC 4 and ONE Championship. Huerta went 6-2 within the UFC, however after back-to-back losses to Kenny Florian and Grey Maynard, he went to Bellator for his first stint and went 1-2 together with a loss to Eddie Alvarez.

Brandon Girtz

Brandon Girtz, in the meantime, has not competed since Bellator 250 in October of 2020. He’s on a two-fight dropping streak the place he misplaced a break up choice to Henry Corrales and a call to Myles Jury. He’s simply 2-6 in his final eight with wins over Saad Awad, and Luka Jelcic. In his profession, Girtz does have notable wins over Derek Campos, Melvin Guillard, and Drew Dober approach again within the regional scene days.

The opposite 9 fighters launched are Cal Ellenor, Frans Mlambo, Arbi Mezhidov, Paul Redmond, Ryan Roddy, Richie Smullen, and Gabriel Varga. It needs to be famous a lot of the 9 fighters launched are European fighters because it has been speculated that the Bellator Euro Sequence is not any extra because of the pandemic and the promotion not touring there.

As of proper now, not one of the 9 have inked offers with different promotions however the European fighters ought to have choices in Cage Warriors and KSW amongst others.

Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton covers MMA for BJPenn.com, MMANews, and MyMMANews.com whereas additionally being the lead MMA odds author for Sports activities Betting Dime

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
36
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
35
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
32
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
32
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
30
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
29
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
29
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
29
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top