Roger Huerta and Brandon Girtz among nine fighters released from Bellator

Roger Huerta is now not a member of Bellator.

In keeping with MMAJunkie, Huerta is amongst 9 fighters which have been launched from the promotion. Huerta was as soon as thought-about one of many high fighters early on in his profession, however for various causes, he by no means panned out. In keeping with the report, it’s unsure if all these 9 fighters have been launched, or simply didn’t re-sign.

Roger Huerta

Roger Huerta is 24-13 and one No Contest and is on a four-fight dropping streak. Final outing, he suffered a TKO loss to Chris Gonzalez again at Bellator 255. His different three losses got here to Sidney Outlaw, Patricky Freire, and Benson Henderson. Earlier than signing with the Bellator once more, he was on a two-fight profitable streak after choosing up a win at Phoenix FC 4 and ONE Championship. Huerta went 6-2 within the UFC, however after back-to-back losses to Kenny Florian and Grey Maynard, he went to Bellator for his first stint and went 1-2 together with a loss to Eddie Alvarez.

Brandon Girtz

Brandon Girtz, in the meantime, has not competed since Bellator 250 in October of 2020. He’s on a two-fight dropping streak the place he misplaced a break up choice to Henry Corrales and a call to Myles Jury. He’s simply 2-6 in his final eight with wins over Saad Awad, and Luka Jelcic. In his profession, Girtz does have notable wins over Derek Campos, Melvin Guillard, and Drew Dober approach again within the regional scene days.

The opposite 9 fighters launched are Cal Ellenor, Frans Mlambo, Arbi Mezhidov, Paul Redmond, Ryan Roddy, Richie Smullen, and Gabriel Varga. It needs to be famous a lot of the 9 fighters launched are European fighters because it has been speculated that the Bellator Euro Sequence is not any extra because of the pandemic and the promotion not touring there.

As of proper now, not one of the 9 have inked offers with different promotions however the European fighters ought to have choices in Cage Warriors and KSW amongst others.

