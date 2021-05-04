ENTERTAINMENT

Rohit Sardana (News Anchor) Wiki, Age, Death Cause, Affairs, Biography & More

Rohit Sardana (News Anchor) Wiki, Age, Death Cause, Affairs, Biography & More

Rohit Sardana (News Anchor) Wiki, Age, Death Cause, Biography, Wife, Kids Name, Girlfriend and More

Rohit Sardana was an Indian journalist and news presenter. He had worked with television channels like Zee News, Aaj Tak and Sahara News in his career. Rohit started his career in 2004. On 30 April 2021, he died untimely due to heart attack in Noida based Metro Hospital.

Rohit Sardana was born on 22 September 1979 in Kurukshetra, Haryana to a middle-class Hindu family. He completed his schooling from Kurukshetra’s Gita Niketan Awasiya Vidyalaya. After this, went to Hisar to do his further studies. He holds a Bachelor of Psychology (BA) degree from Guru Jambeshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, and a Masters (MA) in Mass Communication from the same university.

He had been associated with India Today Group’s channel Aaj Tak since 2018. He hosted a TV show called Dangal on this channel.

Education Details and More

School Gita Niketan Awasiya Vidyalaya, Kurukshetra
College Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar
Educational Qualification MA (Mass Communication)
Active Year 2004-Present
Awards Sansui Best News Program Award
Madhav Jyoti Samman
Best News Anchor Award and many more

Physical Stats and More

Height 5′ 8″ Feet
Weight 70 Kg
Body Shape Chest: 40 inches
Waist: 32 inches
Biceps: 12 inches
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Hobbies Acting and Singing

Death

Rohit Sardana passes away due to heart attack. He had tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to Metro Hospital on 29 April 2021.

Career

Like all journalists, Rohit also started his journey through the print media, but he did not satisfied with her job and trying to be a TV anchor. After some interviews, Rohit got a job in the radio station. After working for some time, Sardana came to Delhi. In Delhi, he got an opportunity to do an internship with E-TV and also they offered a job. After working as VT editor for the first 5 months, he started working as a TV news presenter. After this, he never looked back. His TV show “Taal-Thok Ke” on Zee News became quite popular.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Avatar Avatar
6
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
5
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Story
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha (ANNS) 3rd May 2021 Today's Episode: Written Update Darsh Hates Nandini Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha (ANNS) 3rd May 2021 Today's Episode: Written Update Darsh Hates Nandini
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Written Update Darsh Hates Nandini
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Release date and time Spoiler
Avatar Avatar
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Horoscope 4 May 2021: Know what your horoscope says today?

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top