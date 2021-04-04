Rohit Sharma trolls David Warner, says he must be missing Ticketock – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Australia’s explosive opener David Warner has joined the Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai. According to Warner BCCI’s SOP, 7 days are spent in a quarantine in a hotel room. Warners are getting bored in Quarantine. In such a situation, he has asked the fans for suggestions as to what he can do during this time. Warner has shared a video of himself on his Instagram account and has written the caption, ‘I have come to India and am ready to go. But I have a problem. I need some ideas for what I can do in the next few days in Quarantine. Please give me some ideas, please comment by commenting below. ‘

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has given a funny reply on Wonner’s Instagram post. Rohit wrote, ‘Tiktok must be missing, isn’t it?’ Warner made a number of videos on TalkTalk in Lockdown last year, which was well received by fans. Warner is well aware that Ticketcock is completely banned in India.Warner has scored more than 5 thousand runs in IPL.In the IPL, Warner is the third highest batsman among foreign players. Warner has scored 5, 254 runs in 142 IPL matches at an average of 42.71 which includes 48 fifties.

Squad of Sunrisers Hyderabad:

David Warner (Captain), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Johnny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Srivats Goswami, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Roy, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar , T. Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khalil Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jagdish Suchit, Mujib ur Rehman and Kedar Jadhav.