Rohit Sharma’s house is very luxurious, bedroom is like five star hotel, see inside pictures

Buying a house for any person is like a dream come true. Every person wants his house to be luxurious and has all the comforts, but talk about Rohit Sharma, the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team, his house is also very good.

Let me tell you, Rohit’s new Ashiana is located on the 29th floor of Ahuja Tower. This building has a club house and entertainment area, as well as a yoga room, spa center, mini theater. Keeping in mind the need of high-profile people living in this building, a business area has also been given here. According to the report, Rohit Sharma’s house is worth around Rs 30 crore.

The house of cricketer Rohit Sharma has been built by the famous interior designer company Palmer and Turner Architects of Singapore. The finishing of this house is so magnificent that Rohit and Ritika have designed every corner of their house to their liking.