Rohit Shetty came forward for help against Covid, did this

Currently, Corona is being wreaked havoc all over the country. Meanwhile many celebs are extending their hands to help in difficult times. You might be aware that many Bollywood celebs have been helping since last year’s Corona era. Director Rohit Shetty also has a name among those stars. Now this time again Rohit has extended his helping hand. Yes, Rohit is in the news once again. Recently, Shiromani Akali Dal national spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa thanked Rohit Shetty in his social media post.

You can see that he has written a post on his Facebook wall in which he writes, ‘He will be Khatron’s player on screen, but behind the scenes he is a sensitive and kind man who takes care of humanity’. Sirsa further wrote, ‘Thank you Rohit Shetty who helped facilitate the care of our Kovid. We are grateful to you for your help. I pray that you get a lot of blessings in return for your help. Now social media users are liking Sorsa’s post and are seen praising Rohit.

Sharing the news, Viral Bhiyani also told on social media that Kovid Care of Manjinder Singh Sirsa has 250 beds and all facilities are free. You might know that Rohit Shetty also helped against Kovid in 2020. During that time, he provided 11 hotels for the Mumbai Police.

