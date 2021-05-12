Roja 12th May 2021 Written Update: Anu lies to Arjun

Roja Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Anu makes Roja unconscious. Arjun tries to reach her in mobile. She hides Roja under the bed and throw the phone beside her. Annapoorna comes to meet Anu there. She complaints that she didn’t come down so she bring soup to her. Anu questions her why did she came here she will come down. Annapoorna stands adamant to see her drinking the soup. Anu is trying to send her out.

Annapoorna questions her why is she staying here why is she sweating like this? Just then Roja mobile rings there. Annapoorna asks her to attend the phone. It may urgent call. Arjun doubts why did connection disconnected? Roja said something important about Shanthamoorthy. Anu starts nervous hearing the rings. Annapoorna asks her to attend the call. Anu tries to manage her. She thinks that she will never leave if she don’t drink this soup.

Annapoorna says to her that she is feeling bored. She asks her to come down and speak with her. She adds that truth is on her side so nothing to worry they will win the case. Arjun doubts what happened why did Roja didn’t pick the call? He dials to all no one picking it. Arjun calls to Nadeen and informs to him that Roja tried to inform him something about Shanthamoorthy but call disconnected. He asks him to check what happened to Roja and inform to him immediately. Naveen assures to him and leaves.

Arjun thinks let’s talk with Anu straightly. Anu picks the call and lies to him that he went out to meet her friend. Arjun says to her that Roja tries to inform him something but call disconnected. If anything happen to Roja then she will be responsible. She complaints that he is blaming her unnecessarily. He asks her to inform him about Roja details soon. She informs to him that she will reach to home in few minutes and inform to him about her. Anu hides Roja with bed sheet. Divya calls Goons to listen well. She says to them that Shanthamoorthy case didn’t come today because Arjun is out of city.

Divya says to them its the right time so kill Shanthamoorthy today. If they do it then Sakshi and Anu will be safe or else they will go inside jail. She asks them to use their goons to finish him. She assures to them that she will give enough amount to them but finish him soon. Goons says to him that Saraswathy will come here again. They can’t able to stop her so kill him before it. Shenbagam hears the goons approaching the jailer. He asks him to kill Shanthamoorthy.

Goons mixing the poison in the food. He assures to the jailer that he will give huge amount to him for this. Shenbagam stares this all from far. Jailer going to give the food to Shanthamoorthy inside the jail. Jailer scolds Shanthamoorthy for not coming out to take food. He gives the food to him and leaves from there. Shanthamoorthy wash his hand and sits down to eat the food. Shenbagam coming running to his cell. He prays to god and about to eat it. Shenbagam stops him. Goons entered into the cell. Shenbagam says to him that they mixed something in this food. She doubts they are trying to kill him. She questions him why did they trying to kill him? Shanthamiorthy says to her that he has no link with them. He is a important witness in this Ganesh murder case. He asks her to bring Roja and Arjun here.

Episode end.