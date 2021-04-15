Roja 15th April 2021 Written Update: Arjun eavesdrops on Anu’s conversation with Sakshi

Roja Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.internet

The episode begins with Annapoorna asks Arjun to appologize to Anu for beating Anu. She provides that Roja would possibly appologize to her orelse she gained’t go away this drawback. Roja says to Annapoorna that she gained’t appologize to anybody for the errors which she by no means carried out. She by no means give punishment to the sinner. God will give the apt punishment to them. In orphanage they taught it to her. Roja narrates to him no matter occurred. She says that she by no means noticed any lady mendacity like Anu. Arjun says to Roja that Anu will not be a ‘lady’. He says to Anu that he has no anger on Manickam. However he don’t like Anu in any respect. Anu is considering that her birthday is coming however he’ll show on stage that’s Roja Birthday. He’ll show to all that Anu is faux one. Even Annapoorna will throw her out of the home holding her neck. Solely she will stay right here fortunately until he show the reality. Arjun takes Roja from there after warning her.

Anu complaints to Annapoorna that Kalpana threatening her. When Annapoorna seems at her facet nobody is there. Aswin complaints to Bujji that one third wheeler got here in his love story. Bujji assures to Aswin that Pooja gained’t like Meghnan. Aswin says to him that he’s not getting likelihood to fulfill Pooja alone. Bujji provides an concept to him how you can meet Pooja in evening. Aswin thank him and knocks at Pooja’s room. He enters inside and says to her that he’s right here to fulfill her. He didn’t get likelihood to speak together with her from morning. He tries to romance together with her.

Everybody notices Aswin in Pooja’s room. They stares them in unhealthy intention. Aswin clears to them that he got here right here to carry water to Pooja whereas she coughs. Purushothaman says to Devi don’t misunderstands them. Her husband didn’t thoughts it. Devi says to him that she don’t like him working right here. Purushothaman says to her that he’s temporarly employee. Roja is considering Anu’s drama. Arjun notices her and questions her Is she begin once more? Roja says to him that she don’t know what future deliberate for her? He complaints that nothing is there to fret when Arjun is close to her. Roja thank Arjun for being together with her. She provides that he married her out of sympathy. She is feeling responsible for seeing him all the time combating for her.

Arjun says to her that he selected right particular person in his life. Roja informs to Arjun that Annapoorna didn’t offended on her this a lot earlier than. However she is exhibiting anger on her after Arjun talked about Roja as Shenbagam’s daughter. Roja says to him that Anu blamed Roja for the factor which didn’t occurred. She will be able to’t capable of settle for that Anu requested him to appologize to her. Arjun says to Roja that Anu fears that her finish is nearing. That’s why she is doing this all to get sympathy.

Kalpana is listening to their dialog. Roja says to Arjun that she don’t need her actual identification. She don’t wanna see Arjun is struggling for her. She needs to stay identical to Arjun’s spouse. Kalpana asks Arjun to don’t take heed to Roja. Anu is doing an excessive amount of right here. She will be able to’t capable of bear her torture. Arjun says to Kalpana that he will certainly proves her identification to all. Kalpana says to Arjun that she is going to do something for Roja. She needs to see Roja main a cheerful life.

Kalpana says that she bought the doubt that Roja is that this home daughter. That’s why she gifted this bangle to her. Anu is considering the insult . Yasodha and Balu comes there. She questions them why didn’t they supported her? They says to her that everybody are in opposition to her on that point. Anu questions them don’t they assist If everybody are in opposition to her. Yasodha says to her they are going to solely assist her. In spite of everything properties registered on her identify don’t neglect them! Anu lashes out at them.

Anu dials to Sakshi. She attends the decision. Anu says to her that everybody begins suspecting her. Arjun and Roj…