Roja 17th April 2021 Written Update: Arjun gets angry on Anu

The episode begins with Chandrakantha is ready for Arjun. He questions her Is she wait lengthy? She nods no. Arjun says to Chandrakantha that he desires to show that Roja is Shenbagam’s daughter quickly. Chandrakantha assures to him that she is taking it as a problem. Arjun thank her. He informs to her that Roja is longing for her father’s love. He desires to meet her all needs. As a husband he’s showering all love on her, although she is longing for her mother and father love. He can in a position to perceive her scenario. Chandrakantha assures to him that she will certainly assist him.

Goons informs to Sakshi that Arjun is speaking with Chandrakantha to show Roja is Shenbagam daughter. They’re going to meet Shanthamoorthy in jail. Sakshi asks them to satisfy Shanthamoorthy earlier than them.

Anu is considering the incident the place Kalpana gifted her the standard bangle. Arjun comes there and notices her. He doubts how comes conventional bangle got here on Amy’s hand? Roja wore it when did he went out! Arjun questions Roja the place is the standard bangle? Roja says to him its not a matter right here. He says to her its his standing drawback. Kalpana narrates to him no matter occurred there! Arjun will get offended and desires to show a lesson to Anu. Kalpana and Roja tries to cease him. Roja asks him to purchase new one for her. Arjun alerts her that Anu is doing an excessive amount of in worry. Kalpana asks him to show that Roja is shenbagam’s daughter. Annapoorna is considering one thing significantly. Anu reminds the way in which Arjun insulted her. Annapoorna praises the fantastic thing about Anu. She expresses her happiness to her. Anu says to her that she fears that one thing will go flawed in her birthday operate. Annapoorna assures to her that nothing will occur like that. Arjun and Roja gained’t attend the birthday operate. Yasodha says to her that Arjun is adamant to show Amy’s identification so he will certainly come there.

Anu provides the jewels to Annapoorna. She praises the design. Anu informs to her it’s duplicate one. Annapoorna questions her why did she shopping for duplicate jewels? She will use her mom’s jewels. Anu asks Annapoorna to present this duplicate jewel to Roja. Then discuss along with her emotionally. Simply say to her she is gifting this to her, as a result of she took conventional bangle from her. Annapoorna deny it. Anu provides, If she do it then we are able to kick Roja out of the operate, reasoning she stole the jewellery. Anu says to her that Arjun will solely get a time to resolve this difficulty then he can’t in a position to show that Anu is just not this home inheritor. Annapoorna praises Anu’s concept! She says that she by no means thinked like this but in her life time. However Arjun and Roja made her suppose like this. She asks Yasodha to deliver Roja from her room. Anu informs to her that Roja is in kitchen.

Yasodha brings Roja to Annapoorna’s room. She says to Roja that she felt unhealthy for taking conventional bangle from her. All girls will really feel unhealthy if somebody takes their jewellery. Annapoorna items the duplicate jewels to her and says that she may put on it TMT. Roja feels completely satisfied to see it. Japan’s doubts one thing is flawed right here. Annapoorna complaints that she is just not stone coronary heart particular person to deal with Roja as enemy. Doesn’t she gave something prefer to her servant but? She disliked the way in which Roja making an attempt to show that she is Shenbagam’s daughter!

Roja is blabbering one thing and Arjun is supporting her too. She don’t prefer it all. Roja falls on Annapoorna and thank her for gifting that jewels to her. She says to her that she felt unhealthy for eradicating bangle from her. Roja says to her that she is feeling completely satisfied as a result of Annapoorna mentions her identify and displaying like to her. If she settle for her that’s sufficient to her. Annapoorna says to her that Arjun will certainly deliver her to the birthday operate. She may put on it on Birthday operate and asks her to cover this matter from Arjun. She desires to present shock to Arjun.

Episode finish.