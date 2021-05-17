Roja 17th May 2021 Written Update: Balu reveals the truth to all

Roja Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

The episode starts with Yasodha questions Anu why is Roja unconscious in her room? Anu informs to them that she made her unconscious for her work. They says to her its wrong to do like this in house. Anu says to then hide this from all. She asks them to help her to hide her under the bed properly. Balu fears what food will give to him in jail. Anu says to him that she won’t die so don’t be scared. They are helping her. Shenbagam reminds Shanthamoorthy request and wishes to meet Arjun and Roja soon. She is going in auto another side Divya and her goons are coming to search for her. Naveen comes to Arjun house and search for Roja.

Kalpana informs to him that Arjun went to Delhi. He informs to them that Arjun can’t able to reach Roja so he doubts something happened to her. He informs to them that Arjun asked him to check Roja where about. Pratap says to Kalpana that something big happened that’s why Arjun asked him to search her. Annapoorna complaints that Roja has no responsibility at all. She is roaming around in her husband absence. She disliked her why don’t she atleast informs to Kampala where is she going? She is making all worry now. Pratap says to her stop complaining before knowing the truth. Divya is going in car. Pratap questions Balu where is Roja. He starts to shiver in fear. She questions Anu where is Roja? Anu complaints to Annapoorna that she is blaming her. Kalpana question Balu. He starts to blabber in fear. Pratap slaps him and asks him to confess the truth. He forewarn him to stop supporting wrong things. Yasodha informs to him she will say the truth to all.

Yasodha takes them to Anu room. She shows Roja to them. Kalpana gets shock to see Roja in unconscious state. They tries to wake her up. Kalpana question Yasodha what did she done to Roja? She informs to her that Anu whom made her unconscious. Pratap says that they are leading her in wrong path. Kalpana questions Anu what did she done to Roja? She lies to her that she made her unconscious because he was provoking Arjun against her. Kalpana lashes out at her. She asks Pratap to call Arjun and informs this to him. She warns Anu that Arjun will finish her if he come to know it. Annapoorna asks Kalpana to don’t call Arjun. Kalpana complains that she can love Anu but don’t be blind in love on her. She done a crime here but she is supporting Anu. Pratap also disappointed with Annapoorna behavior. She asks him to don’t misunderstand her. Everyone dislikes Anu in this house.

All are hating Anu already. Arjun treating her in bad way and insulting her. Even Aswin also treating her same. Roja is also not less. Anu is a poor kid she done everything in disappointed. She didn’t wish to harm Roja at all she just played with Roja. She doesn’t hate Roja at all. Kalpana complaints that she is Supporting Anu blindly even after she committed many mistakes. Naveen says to her that it’s a crime he can’t able to hide this from Arjun. She is still supporting this Anu after she committed this mistakes too. Annapoorna asks Kalpana to stop Naveen from informing this to Arjun. She will scold Anu if she do anything. Kalpana says to her what will she answer to Arjun if anything happen to Roja. Annapoorna says to Kalpana she gave duplicate medicine to her so she will wake up soon. Naveen stands adamant to inform this news to Arjun.

Kalpana stops Naveen and asks him to wait. Kalpana asks Anu to say the truth. Is she gave anything harmful to her? Anu informs to her that Roja will wake up in 15 minutes. Kalpana asks Naveen to leave from there. Divya gets information about Shenbagam. Her goons comes to a lonely place with their ambulance and waiting for Shenbagam to kidnap her. Kalpana sits beside Roja and prays for her. Someone sneaks inside Shanthamoorthy cell and tries to kill him.

Episode end.