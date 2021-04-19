Roja 19th April 2021 Written Update: Arjun doubts Annapoorna’s intention

Roja Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.internet

The episode begins with Roja wears the necklace and feels glad to see it. Kalpana questions Roja why did she staring this necklace like this? Is she prefer it? Roja informs to her that Annapoorna didn’t talked about her identify but. However at the moment she gifted her this necklace. She is considering it as a valuable one. Kalpana says to her that Annapoorna is sweet one however Anu whom brainwashed her.

kalpana informs to her that Arjun went to fulfill Shanthamoorthy in jail. kalpana items Sarie to Roja. She says to her that Pratap and kalpana went to purchase this for her. Roja questions her why didn’t she inform her? kalpana says to her that one thing will certainly cease them to do it that’s why. Kalpana asks Roja to test the sarie. Roja checks the Sarie and likes the gathering. Kalpana says to her that she’s going to look lovely if she wears this sarie together with the necklace. She desires to see Annapoorna accepting Roja as her grand daughter. As soon as she learns the reality then she’s going to kick out Anu from this home. Roja asks to her will it occur? She assures to her that Arjun will make it occur.

Shanthamoorthy is sleeping in jail. Sakshi’s goons enters inside his cell. They’re threatening him. Shanthamoorthy says to them that he was within the urge to admit the reality. They threaten him that they may kill Roja if he confess the reality to others. Shanthamoorthy pleads with them to go away Roja. They informs to him that Chandrakantha and Arjun are coming to fulfill him. He desires to cover this matter from them or else they may kill Roja on her birthday. Shanthamoorthy asks them to kill him as an alternative. Warden alerts him that Arjun is coming. He takes the goons from the cell. Arjun meets Shanthamoorthy and asks him to assist him. He informs to him that Chandrakantha is right here to assist Roja.

Shanthamoorthy questions him why did he carry Chandrakantha right here? He informs to him that she’s going to save everybody from the hazard. Shanthamoorthy questions her Is she god to avoid wasting all? Then why didn’t she saved him? Chandrakantha says to him that she wants proof to launch him. Shanthoorthy asks him to hold him to demise. He can’t capable of go wherever so don’t pressure him. He lashes out at him for assembly him with out his permission. Chandrakantha takes Arjun from there. Shanthamoorthy prays for Roja. Arjun comes there and notices Roja is admiring the necklace. She says to him that she waits for him. She questions him why is he wanting boring? He says to her he’s bit drained. Roja questions him how is that this necklace? He praises the design. He asks to her whom gifted this to her? Roja informs to him that Annapoorna gifted this to her. She asks her to put on it on birthday. Roja shares her happiness to him. Arjun doubts one thing is fallacious. Roja informs to him that she requested her to cover this from him. Arjun doubts why did she modified out of the blue?

Roja helps Annapoorna and says to him that “Blood is thicker then water”. She might pretends like hate her however someplace she likes her, as a result of she is her grand daughter. Anu is considering Arjun’s phrase. Yasodha comes there and questions her why did she misplaced in her ideas at all times? Yasodha says to her that she introduced this chain for her birthday. Postman comes there to offer the courier. Pratap collects it and provides it to Arjun. He feels one thing fishy after studying it. Arjun says to him that individual whom dwelling of their home for hire ship lawyer discover to him. kalpana not directly insults And utilizing this case.

Episode finish.