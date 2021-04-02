Roja: Roja is in trouble – Tellyexpress

Roja Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on TellyExpress.com

Sun tv fame Roja serial never fails to entertain its audience since the first episode is now gearing up for further drama. Earlier its seen that Anu finishes her pooja Now it will be seen that Roja is in trouble

In the previous episode, it is seen that Shenbagam meets Amuthanayaki. She informs her about getting flashes of her past. Amuthanayaki shares the truth to Shenbagam that her relations met her after she left here. Shenbagam starts feeling emotional thinking about her destiny. Shenbagam asks her to give some good solutions to her. Amuthanayaki informs to Shenbagam that her nuptial chain is in danger. She wants to do prayer for her husband. Shenbagam agrees to do it. Amuthanayaki narrates the rules to her. Shenbagam takes the lamp and goes inside the hut to pray. Anu reaches to temple. Amuthanayaki narrates the rules and regulations to all. Annapoorna supports Anu. Anu reminds her plan and signal to Sakshi. She already sets trap for Roja. Anu finishes the pooja soon. Annapoorna praises Anu and says to all that she is her granddaughter.

In the upcoming episode, it will be seen that Arjun beating the Sakshi’s goons. Roja is doing pooja one side. Fire is surrounding her none can able to see her in the flames. Shenbagam is praying for her family. Arjun comes there running he calls Roja’s name. Kalpana is also crying for Roja. Pratap stops Arjun from going near Roja. What will happen next? Will Roja escape from Anu’s trap?

What will happen next? Will Arjun find out Shenbagam is alive? When will Roja get her rights in that house?