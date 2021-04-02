ENTERTAINMENT

Roja: Roja is in trouble – Tellyexpress

Avatar
By
Posted on

Roja Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on TellyExpress.com

Sun tv fame Roja serial never fails to entertain its audience since the first episode is now gearing up for further drama. Earlier its seen that Anu finishes her pooja Now it will be seen that Roja is in trouble

In the previous episode, it is seen that Shenbagam meets Amuthanayaki. She informs her about getting flashes of her past. Amuthanayaki shares the truth to Shenbagam that her relations met her after she left here. Shenbagam starts feeling emotional thinking about her destiny. Shenbagam asks her to give some good solutions to her. Amuthanayaki informs to Shenbagam that her nuptial chain is in danger. She wants to do prayer for her husband. Shenbagam agrees to do it. Amuthanayaki narrates the rules to her. Shenbagam takes the lamp and goes inside the hut to pray. Anu reaches to temple. Amuthanayaki narrates the rules and regulations to all. Annapoorna supports Anu. Anu reminds her plan and signal to Sakshi. She already sets trap for Roja. Anu finishes the pooja soon. Annapoorna praises Anu and says to all that she is her granddaughter.

In the upcoming episode, it will be seen that Arjun beating the Sakshi’s goons. Roja is doing pooja one side. Fire is surrounding her none can able to see her in the flames. Shenbagam is praying for her family. Arjun comes there running he calls Roja’s name. Kalpana is also crying for Roja. Pratap stops Arjun from going near Roja. What will happen next? Will Roja escape from Anu’s trap?

What will happen next? Will Arjun find out Shenbagam is alive? When will Roja get her rights in that house? The upcoming episode will answer our all questions. Stays tuned with our page for more updates.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
481
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
457
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
443
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
438
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
437
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
436
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
414
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
398
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
394
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops
387
LATEST

Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top